Colrain Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,960 shares during the quarter. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

