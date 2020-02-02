Colrain Capital LLC Raises Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 0.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

