Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up about 6.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $56.57 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

