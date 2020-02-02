Colrain Capital LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises 3.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE:BG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

