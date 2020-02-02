Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

CMI opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.65. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

