Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 20.4% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 64,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $283.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

