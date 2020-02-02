Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,788 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $212,887,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

AGN stock opened at $186.64 on Friday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $194.61. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

