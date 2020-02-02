Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

