Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 642,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

