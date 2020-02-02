Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 9,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

