Regenxbio’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $150.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

