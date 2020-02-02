Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

