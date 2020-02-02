Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

