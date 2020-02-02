Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,666,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 295.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 44.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

