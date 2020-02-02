Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 81,581 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 328.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

LMBS opened at $52.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

