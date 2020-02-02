Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

