Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,352 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after acquiring an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 117.5% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 158,151 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

