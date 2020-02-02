Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 384,353 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,454,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

