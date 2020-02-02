Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,789 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

