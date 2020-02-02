iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, 193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Down 0.3%
