Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 57,024 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HPQ opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

