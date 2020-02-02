Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

