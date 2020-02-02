Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

