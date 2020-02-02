Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after buying an additional 1,217,613 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after buying an additional 408,275 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after buying an additional 217,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $132.86 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.