Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

United Parcel Service, Inc. Holdings Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC
United Parcel Service, Inc. Holdings Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Down 0.3%
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc.
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Universal Electronics Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Universal Electronics Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Simon Property Group Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Simon Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report