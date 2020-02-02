Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

