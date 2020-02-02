Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

