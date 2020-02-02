Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,734 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

