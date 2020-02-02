700 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

