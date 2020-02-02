Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Presima Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $24,129,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,912,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $35.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

