Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 11,104 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

