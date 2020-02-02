Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,057 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 2.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $43,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.