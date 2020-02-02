CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 175 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AutoZone worth $49,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,057.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,139.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $832.62 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

