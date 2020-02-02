Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,560 Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MYL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

MYL stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.