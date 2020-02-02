Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Trading Down 50%

Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC)’s stock price fell 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 6,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 9,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Apotheca Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBDC)

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

