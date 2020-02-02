Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02.

