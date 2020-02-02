Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

