Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.