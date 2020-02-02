Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $318.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average of $351.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

