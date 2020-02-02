CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

