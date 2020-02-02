Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

