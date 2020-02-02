Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 635 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $60,361,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 643,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,262 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Holdings Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC
iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Universal Electronics Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Simon Property Group Inc


