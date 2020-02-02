Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,696,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 over the last three months. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

