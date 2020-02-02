610 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

