The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is streamlining its business with the sale of SpeepPay and Paymap mortgage payments services business. Its Business Solutions segment has started to show growth after remaining under pressure for three years. Its continuous investment to develop its digital platform enables it to compete with other fintech players entering the remittance industry. Its disciplined capital management is another positive. Its consumer-to-consumer segment is under pressure due to competition in its domestic money transfer business. Increase in expenses weighs on its margin.”

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

WU stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,763 shares of company stock worth $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

