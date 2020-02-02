Morgan Stanley Boosts American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $107.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $104.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

