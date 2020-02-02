Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $93.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.09.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.