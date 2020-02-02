Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.21.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.