Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

