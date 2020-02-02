Robert W. Baird Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $40.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,397.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

