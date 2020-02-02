Credit Suisse Group Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $74.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

