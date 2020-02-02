Robert W. Baird Boosts Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $72.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

ELS opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

