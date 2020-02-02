Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $210.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.50. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

